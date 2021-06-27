"I have no question in my mind about being bisexual," Megan Fox told Esquire in 2009

Megan Fox Celebrates Pride with Rainbow Manicure: 'Putting the B in LGBTQIA for Over Two Decades'

Megan Fox is celebrating Pride!

The Jennifer's Body star, 35, represented the bisexual community Saturday on Instagram, posting some selfies with her rainbow-tip manicure in honor of Pride Month.

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," Fox wrote in the caption with some rainbow emojis, while promoting the nonprofits MoveOn and Into Action.

Fox is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress has spoken publicly about bisexuality in the past. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she said to Esquire in her 2009 June cover interview.

"I have no question in my mind about being bisexual," she added.

Fox has also spoken out about protecting LGBTQ rights, including in 2019, when she used her platform in efforts to stop anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee. "My home state of Tennessee is on the verge of passing a 'Slate of Hate.' A slew of anti-LGBTQ bills including business license to discriminate, child welfare and anti-trans bills," she wrote on social media at the time as she encouraged her followers to take action.

In recent years, Fox has also addressed the scrutiny she faced from being sexualized in films and media early in her career.

"I would have appreciated some support; I was just stranded in open water on my own for so long," she told Refinery29 in August. "However, that built up so much strength. To have to go through a challenge like that, the resiliency that I have and the ability to survive really negative things with no support from outside forces made me a better person. So, I don't regret it."

The Midnight in the Switchgrass actress has since said that she's been able to reclaim her narrative. "I don't have to change how I look for roles," she said. "My vibration changed, so the roles that are coming to me are different."