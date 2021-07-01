The actress opens up about her longstanding crush on Angelina Jolie and what that means to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox 'Can't Imagine' Machine Gun Kelly Having a Problem with Her Angelina Jolie Crush

Fox, 35, appeared on Fox5 NY on Wednesday to promote her new horror film Till Death where she was asked by co-host Rosanna Scotto if the "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, had a problem with her feelings for Jolie.

"I think I said that years ago, I can't imagine he would have a problem with it," Fox said of her longstanding crush on the Oscar winner. "I think he would survive, I think he can hang in there for that one."

Despite the actress revealing her attraction well before she began dating Kelly, Fox said her opinion hasn't changed.

"I do think I said that a decade ago but I stand by it, I stick with it," she said.

When asked if the she calls her boyfriend "beau," Fox said, "I call him 'cookie,' I call him 'buddha,' I call him 'bubbie.'"

She added, "He has lots of names."

In June, the first trailer for Fox and Kelly's crime film Midnight in the Switchgrass debuted, giving fans a glimpse of the film that introduced the two stars to each other.

"I don't know if people understand what a good actor he is," she said to ET of her costar-turned-boyfriend. "He is so charismatic and he's so naturally gifted and he's so intense."

The Jennifer's Body actress filed for divorce from Green in November, as she and Kelly get serious. "Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on," a source told PEOPLE in January. "She is very happy though."

"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together," the insider added. "There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now."