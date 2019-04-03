Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were spotted cozying up on a walk almost a decade into their bumpy marriage

Megan Fox Holds Onto Brian Austin Green as They Step Out for Rare Public Date Night

Almost a decade into their marriage, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are still enjoying the quiet moments together.

The couple was spotted holding hands on a stroll in Los Angeles Tuesday night, with Fox also hugging her husband’s arm as they walked.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fox, 32, and Green, 45, got married in 2010 and share three children together: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2. Green also has a teenage son, Kassius, from a previous relationship.

It’s been a bumpy road for Fox and Green who have been open about their relationship struggles. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The two then announced that they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

Image zoom Credit: BACKGRID

During a September 2017 episode of his …with Brian Austin Green podcast, Green admitted that “to be in a relationship takes work and it’s not easy.”

“Marriage is hard,” he said. “It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s – you just take it day by day.”

Green had previously shared similar sentiments with reporters, saying of marriage, “I don’t know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other.”

Image zoom Credit: Michael Sohn/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

The actor revealed in 2017 that he was interested in trying for baby No. 4. “I want a girl,” the actor explained in a Facebook Live chat with Hollywood Pipeline’s Dax Holt. “I really want a girl.”

But that doesn’t mean that Green is going for another just yet. “I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy,” he said. “I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”