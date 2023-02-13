Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are focused on co-parenting their three sons.

The former couple first met in 2004 while filming the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. They began dating shortly after and later got married in 2010.

Fox and Green went on to welcome three children together: sons Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River. Green is also a father to son Kassius Lijah, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, and son Zane Walker, whom he shares with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

While Fox and Greene's 16-year relationship was filled with its fair share of struggles, including a number of breakups, they did have plenty of sweet moments before calling things off for good in May 2020. On Nov. 25, 2020, Fox filed for divorce from Green (for a second time), citing irreconcilable differences.

In the time since their split, they have both moved on — Fox is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly and Green is happily dating Burgess. However, they still come together to co-parent their sons and are supportive of each other's happiness.

From their intimate wedding in Hawaii to their on-again, off-again woes, here's a look back at Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's relationship.

2004: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green meet on the set of Hope & Faith

The former couple first crossed paths while filming the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. Fox remembers exactly how their first interaction went down: "Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene, and Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction," she told the New York Times Magazine in November 2009.

"I liked him right away," she added. "It was like magic."

Green, on the other hand, had just gotten out of a relationship at the time and initially ignored his feelings for Fox.

"It's funny, I kept pushing her away early on, because I was like, 'I don't want a relationship,' " Green told KFC Radio in 2019. "And then she was like, 'Well cool, I'm going to go date.' "

Fox no longer vying for his affection was a big wake-up call for Green. "I was like, 'Wait a second, I didn't say go date, please!' So then that's when I realized I was, like 'F—, I must be really into this situation, [because] the thought of that kills me,' " he recalled.

November 2006: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green get engaged

Two years after they met, Fox and Green got engaged.

November 19, 2008: Brian Austin Green discusses his and Megan Fox's wedding plans

While attending a GQ party in Los Angeles, Green discussed his and Fox's upcoming nuptials with PEOPLE. "[The ceremony will be] small," the actor said. "Originally we were talking elopement and now we might have a few people there." Green also hinted that it won't be a press-friendly event: "You might hear about it the week after."

February 24, 2009: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green call off their engagement

A few months later, the pair called off their plans to wed. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision to end their engagement was "mutual," and the pair remain "friends."

June 16, 2010: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are engaged for the second time

After taking a brief pause, the couple reconciled and the Malibu Shores star proposed to Fox for a second time. "Yes, she is engaged," a rep for the actress told PEOPLE at the time.

June 24, 2010: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green wed in Hawaii

Fox and Green exchanged nuptials on June 24, 2010, in a private sunset ceremony in Hawaii. Green's son, Kassius, was the only other person in attendance. Kassius was not only included in the wedding, but he also helped with the rings and was given a jade bracelet blessed with ocean water to wear.

"They didn't need anything extravagant. Megan didn't want tons of flowers or diamonds," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "They just wanted it simple."

September 10, 2010: Megan Fox says she feels "safe and happy and completed" with Brian Austin Green

The Jennifer's Body actress wasn't afraid to discuss her newfound happiness a few months later. "Getting married was the best thing I've ever done," she told PEOPLE while the couple attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere in 2012. "I married my best friend. I'm so lucky to get to be with him every day, and he's my protector. I feel so safe and happy and completed."

Green added, "[Marriage is] the one thing that I was really specific in waiting for until I was with somebody that I knew that I would be right with and she's the one." He continued, "She makes me happy and a better person. She's everything."

February 28, 2012: Megan Fox calls Brian Austin Green her "soul mate"

In her February 2012 cover story for Cosmopolitan, Fox raved about her husband. "I truly feel like he's my soul mate," she told the outlet. "I don't want to sound corny or cliché, but I do believe we are destined to live this part of our lives together."

She also discussed her and Green's nearly 13-year age difference, explaining that she wasn't aware of who Green was when they met because Beverly Hills, 90210 aired when she was young.

March 6, 2012: Brian Austin Green praises Megan Fox for being an "amazing stepmom" to son Kassius

While attending a PEOPLE StyleWatch and Cinema Society-sponsored event, Fox chatted about how much she loves kids and shared that she plans to have them with Green "when it's meant to happen." Green added that Fox is an amazing stepmom to his son Kassius.

"[My son] loves her. They have a great relationship. She's always had a special bond with him. They love each other to death," Green said, adding, "she's been in my son's life since he was 2 ... she's been amazing."

June 2012: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together

Two years after they tied the knot, Fox and Green revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

September 27, 2012: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green welcome son Noah Shannon

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Noah Shannon, on Sept. 27, 2012. The new mom announced the happy news on her Facebook page.

"We have been very lucky to have had a peaceful few weeks at home, but I would like to release this myself before others do," Fox wrote. "I gave birth to our son Noah Shannon Green on September 27th. He is healthy, happy and perfect."

She continued, "We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love."

August 2, 2013: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are expecting their second baby

One year after welcoming Noah, Fox and Green announced that their family would be growing by one more. "I can confirm Megan is expecting her second child with her husband Brian," Fox's rep told PEOPLE. "They are both very happy."

February 12, 2014: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green welcome son Bodhi Ransom

Fox and Green welcomed their second child together, a son named Bodhi Ransom, on Feb. 12, 2014. Ahead of his birth, the couple chatted with PEOPLE about what kind of big brother they thought Noah would be.

"I think that he's going to be a nurturer," Fox told PEOPLE in November 2014. "It's a lot to expect … I think he's going to be an amazing big brother with time."

Green added, "He is either going to be great or … he's going to be completely against it and it will be a battle."

August 21, 2015: Megan Fox files for divorce from Brian Austin Green

In August 2015, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were separating after reportedly living separate lives for several months.

"Megan and Brian's split is a classic Hollywood story of two people in different stages of life and career," the source said. "They will always love each other very much and are devoted to their kids. Anything could happen in the future, but for now they've decided it's best to take some time apart."

Two days later, Fox filed for divorce from Green, citing irreconcilable differences. The actress also requested joint and physical legal custody of their children, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

March 2016: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green spend time together post-split

Nearly eight months after their separation, Fox and Green were spotted leaving a café together. On separate occasions, the pair were also seen spending time with their kids and running errands, both with and without their two sons.

April 11, 2016: Megan Fox is expecting third baby with Brian Austin Green

After the Transformers actress debuted a baby bump at CinemaCon in April 2016, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Fox was expecting her third child with Green. While there was some initial speculation as to who the father was, which Fox even poked fun at on Instagram, the source confirmed that Green was "of course" the father.

"They never stopped loving each other and they will never stop being devoted parents to their boys," the source added.

July 1, 2016: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially back together

A few months later, a source told PEOPLE that the couple were calling off their divorce and living together again.

"Brian and Megan are living together in Malibu with their boys," the insider said. "They have been getting along and seem very happy. They are just waiting for the baby to arrive."

August 4, 2016: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green welcome third son Journey River

Fox and Green welcomed their third child, son Journey River, on Aug. 4, 2016.

Fox shared the first photo of Journey a few months later on Oct. 26, posting an adorable mother-son selfie with her youngest on Instagram.

September 21, 2017: Brian Austin Green says he and Megan Fox take their marriage "day by day"

During an episode of his podcast …with Brian Austin Green, Green opened up about his relationship with Fox and admitted that their marriage required hard work. "Marriage is hard," he began. "It's work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time, it's – you just take it day by day."

He also hinted at their 2015 split: "I have no problem with something not working, I really hold no expectations. I try to live day by day ... Some people look at divorce or things not working as like a disappointment and it's not. The fact that it worked at all is a positive."

"We have three amazing kids," he added. "We've had and have a great relationship and you know we're just taking it day by day."

April 25, 2019: Megan Fox dismisses 2015 divorce filing from Brian Austin Green

Nearly three years after the couple reconciled and welcomed their third child, Fox requested that their 2015 divorce case be dismissed.

"During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did," an insider previously told PEOPLE. "They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great."

May 18, 2020: Brian Austin Green confirms split from Megan Fox

Rumors of another split began to circulate when Fox was seen spending time with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Kelly.

A week later, Green confirmed that he and Fox had broken up during an episode of his podcast. He explained that he had felt distant from Fox for months, and shared that the two had discussed their marriage once Fox returned home from filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green recalled. "I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can't be upset at her because she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let's separate for a bit … and so we did."

Green added that their separation wasn't due to cheating.

August 29, 2020: Brian Austin Green says he's open to the possibility of rekindling the flame with Megan Fox in the future

During an Instagram Live session, Green revealed that he was open to getting back together with his ex-wife in the future. "I never say never," the actor said.

"I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things," Green explained.

He continued, "We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I'm on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible."

November 1, 2020: Megan Fox calls out Brian Austin Green for using social media to portray her as an "absent mother"

Over Halloween weekend, Fox publicly called out her ex for sharing a photo of their youngest son Journey on Instagram, adding that it feeds the "pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother."

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," Fox commented on his post. "Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Green took down the original photo and reposted it with Journey cropped out.

November 25, 2020: Megan Fox files for divorce from Brian Austin Green

Three days after she and Kelly made their red carpet debut as a couple, Fox filed for divorce from Green, who filed his response on the same day.

Earlier that month, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had been "struggling to get along and have been for a while."

A source close to Green said the actor was having hard time with his estranged wife's new relationship.

"It's a tough situation. As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys," the source said. "The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Kelly. It's been very hard for him. His behavior can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset. In the past, he was advised to chill out and just focus on doing the right thing for the boys."

January 13, 2022: A source tells PEOPLE that Brian Austin Green is "happy" about Megan Fox's engagement news

The exes seemed to be on better terms in January 2022 when a source told PEOPLE that Green was "happy" for Fox following her engagement to Kelly.

"As long as they're both on the same page with the kids, he's good and happy for her," the source said. "They're strictly co-parents."

The insider added that Green is also moving on in his love life: "He's got another woman that he's super into. He's entirely moved on."

February 4, 2022: Brian Austin Green is expecting a child with girlfriend Shana Burgess and Megan Fox shows support

A month later, PEOPLE confirmed that Green was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Shana Burgess. The two started dating in October 2020, five months after his split from Fox.

Fox was happy for her ex about the baby news, as a source later told PEOPLE. "[Fox] knows that he will be great with his new baby," the source said. "He is a wonderful dad to their boys."

February 8, 2022: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce is finalized

The former couple's divorce was finalized in early February 2022, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. "Megan is relieved that the divorce is finalized," a source told PEOPLE. "She obviously moved on a while ago, but she was ready to close that chapter completely."

The source added that Fox is eager to now marry Kelly: "She is beyond happy with Colson. She is excited to be his wife."

June 16, 2022: Sharna Burgess admires her boyfriend Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's co-parenting relationship

During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Burgess got candid about her boyfriend's co-parenting relationship with Fox. "Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is the way these kids are No. 1 at all times. Their communication, they're making priority and time for them," Burgess told host Nick Viall.

She continued, "They're making sure they are loved and they have as much consistency as they can. It keeps them so balanced and these kids have handled the last few years so amazingly because of that ... It's really, really beautiful to see and it's a huge credit to them."

Later that month, Burgess and Green welcomed their son, Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022.

October 31, 2022: Brian Austin Green says co-parenting with Megan Fox is going "really well"

Green gave an update on his and Fox's family dynamic in October 2022, telling E! that the pair "co-parent really well together."

The actor explained that he and Fox are "open to things changing" when it comes to their schedules, and "don't fight over time with the kids."

"I'm very aware of — and so is she — that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time," he said.