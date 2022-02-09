Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce Over 1 Year After Split: Report

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who got married in 2010, share three kids

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have finalized their divorce.

On Tuesday, a judge signed off on the final divorce settlement between the Jennifer's Body star — who recently announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly — and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, according to TMZ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lawyers for both didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fox, 35, and Green, 48, met in 2004. They first got engaged in November 2006, and later called it off in February 2009. They soon got back together and wed in Hawaii in June 2010.

Five years after their nuptials, the couple hit another bump, separating after Fox initially filed for divorce. At the time, the two announced they were having a third baby together — and they reconciled the following year.

Fox and Green share three children: sons Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019 Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green in 2019 | Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Green confirmed in May 2020 that they had separated after Fox was spotted spending time with rapper Kelly (born Colson Baker), 31, whom she met filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Following news of her engagement to Kelly, a source close to Fox told PEOPLE that she was "thrilled" and "ready to move on completely" from Green, after the two reached a "divorce agreement last fall." (Fox and Green filed their divorce judgement on Oct. 15, 2021.)

Additionally, Green has since moved on with Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, whom he also coupled up with for a stint on the show. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Marking their first anniversary in October, Green wrote on Instagram that it was "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before," adding to Burgess, 36, "I love you baby. So many more years to come."

RELATED VIDEO: Sharna Burgess Raves About "Beautiful" Time with Brian Austin Green at Their "First Event"

In December 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Fox had "planned to file for divorce for a while."

"She and Brian already agreed to a custody plan so Megan hopes the divorce will happen quickly and be uncomplicated," the insider added.

A source close to Green previously said that he was having a hard time with Fox's relationship with Kelly: "It's a tough situation. As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys. The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It's been very hard for him."

Green spoke out in July to say on Instagram, "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids."

Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly From L to R: Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Getty Images (3)

When Green confirmed their breakup in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, he said on his …With Brian Austin Green podcast, "We've had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she'll always love me."

"As far as a family, what we've built is really cool and it's really special. So we decided let's make sure that we don't lose that. Let's make sure that we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids. We'll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids," he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Fox and Kelly have expressed their love for each other openly since making their relationship official.