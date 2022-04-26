When asked about her engagement blood-drinking ritual, Megan Fox confirmed but explained that it is "just a few drops"

Megan Fox Clarifies She and Machine Gun Kelly 'Consume Each Other's Blood for Ritual Purposes Only'

Megan Fox is explaining that blood-drinking comment about her Machine Gun Kelly proposal.

In her engagement announcement on Instagram back in January, the actress caught some fans by surprise when she shared that the romantic milestone included a moment when "I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked to clarify what she meant, the cover star of British Glamour's April 2022 issue explained, "So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood. It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Fox, 35, continued, "I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' "

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added that fiancé MGK, aka Colson Baker, is "much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.' "

When asked if that scenario actually happens, Fox answered with a laugh, "It doesn't not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times."

Elsewhere in the British Glamour interview, the star — who met Baker while making the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass — said that her musician fiancé is "literally my exact physical type." She also explained why she feels she's been "manifesting" him since she was 4 years old.