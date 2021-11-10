The couple was photographed holdings hands Saturday while on a quiet stroll through Santorini, Greece

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Romantic Stroll on Vacation in Greece

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made a chic pair while in Greece.

The couple was photographed holdings hands Saturday while on a quiet stroll through Santorini, Greece where they were vacationing.

For their outing, the musician, 31, wore a white tank with black pants which he accessorized with a pearl necklace and a trucker cap.

Fox, 35, also donned a trucker cap and complemented her beau's look with a black tank which she wore with brown trousers and a Louis Vuitton Utility Corssbody bag.

Their trip comes almost one month after they appeared on the cover of the British GQ Style's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue together and took the magazine's couple's quiz.

The duo took turns testing each other's knowledge of everything from their partner's favorite movie to their favorite way to unwind in a 15-minute video.

Kelly revealed sweet details about the couple's first date during the quiz. The two met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass and later went public with their relationship last summer.

"Our first date was epic. I picked you up in an old-school Cadillac and I had thousands of roses," Kelly said, adding that the couple dined on sushi on a hill overlooking L.A.'s Topanga Canyon and shared a kiss.

"Our first date, we breathed each other," he added. "That's what we did."

Fox also revealed their last vacation was a trip to Bora Bora in January, where she and Kelly walked on a gravel road for "an eternity because we ate mushrooms," before adding, "those mushrooms were very strong."

Fox and Kelly have been dating since May 2020 and went public with their relationship with their November red carpet debut later that year.

Fox told British GQ when she first met Kelly, she wasn't expecting to find her "soulmate."