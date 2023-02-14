Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Sparking Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together in public for the first time since breakup rumors swirled over the weekend.

On Monday, the pair — who met on the set set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and got engaged in January 2022 — were spotted together in Agoura Hills, Calif., according to photos published by the Daily Mail Tuesday.

The sighting comes a day after a source told PEOPLE that Fox, 36, is not on speaking terms with her 32-year-old musician fiancé.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the source said, noting that while the couple "have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time."

Reps for Fox and Kelly have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox first hinted at a possible breakup between her and MGK on Instagram Sunday, when she uploaded a post and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside her post, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire. The actress also wiped all photos and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page then deleted her Instagram account entirely hours later.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Vivien Killilea/Getty for Universal Music Group for Brands

In the comments section of Fox's last post before she deleted her account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie." Fox jokingly responded that it could've been her: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, where Kelly performed, a source told PEOPLE. However, the pair attended Drake's party together the night before on Friday.

Before Fox deleted her Instagram account, she also followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years. Kelly's Instagram profile still features multiple photos of him with Fox.

Before Super Bowl weekend, Fox joined Kelly for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album. After Kelly did not win the award, Fox praised him for handling his loss at the awards show with "a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before" in a now-deleted tribute shared to Instagram.