Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Sparking Breakup Rumors

A source told PEOPLE Monday that Megan Fox and MGK "had a fight over the weekend"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 02:38 PM

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together in public for the first time since breakup rumors swirled over the weekend.

On Monday, the pair — who met on the set set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and got engaged in January 2022 — were spotted together in Agoura Hills, Calif., according to photos published by the Daily Mail Tuesday.

The sighting comes a day after a source told PEOPLE that Fox, 36, is not on speaking terms with her 32-year-old musician fiancé.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the source said, noting that while the couple "have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time."

Reps for Fox and Kelly have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox first hinted at a possible breakup between her and MGK on Instagram Sunday, when she uploaded a post and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside her post, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire. The actress also wiped all photos and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page then deleted her Instagram account entirely hours later.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Vivien Killilea/Getty for Universal Music Group for Brands

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments section of Fox's last post before she deleted her account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie." Fox jokingly responded that it could've been her: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, where Kelly performed, a source told PEOPLE. However, the pair attended Drake's party together the night before on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split

Before Fox deleted her Instagram account, she also followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years. Kelly's Instagram profile still features multiple photos of him with Fox.

Before Super Bowl weekend, Fox joined Kelly for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album. After Kelly did not win the award, Fox praised him for handling his loss at the awards show with "a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before" in a now-deleted tribute shared to Instagram.

Related Articles
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox 'Very Upset' with MGK and 'Won't Speak to Him': 'Things Seem Pretty Serious' (Source)
MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1
Megan Fox and MGK Were Together at Super Bowl Party Shortly Before Actress Sparked Breakup Rumor
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Haven't 'Called Off' Engagement but She 'Took Her Ring Off': Source
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Split by Deleting Their Photos, Quoting Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'
Megan Fox, MGK and Sophie Lloyd
Who Is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox Joked About Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist amid Split Rumors
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Braves 'Broken Wrist,' Channels Jessica Rabbit with Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Party
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Tells Fans He Was 'Electrocuted' During Performance: 'My Hair Stood Up'
Meghan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Cozy Up as They Prepare to Fly Out Together from LAX
Megan Fox
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: What They've Said About Their Relationship
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Fiancée Megan Fox Saying She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend'
brian austin green
Courtney Stodden Shares Shirtless Video of Brian Austin Green Hours After His Lunch with Tina Louise
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Machine Gun Kelly Posts Throwback Clip to Celebrate First Anniversary of Proposal to Megan Fox
megan fox, machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Borrows Megan Fox's Bucket Hat for Latest Date Night Look