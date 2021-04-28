Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Bruce Willis star in the upcoming crime-thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Sizzle in First Look at Their Thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are heating up the screen in their new movie.

PEOPLE is excited to share an exclusive first look at their film Midnight in the Switchgrass, co-starring Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first image, Fox, 34, wears a black leather skirt, black crop top while Kelly, real name Colson Baker, leans in close in a matching black ensemble.

In the second image, Fox also appears alongside Willis, who wears a suit, as they survey a crime scene.

Midnight in the Switchgrass follows Fox and Willis as their characters — an FBI agent and a Texas Ranger — lead an unauthorized investigation into the disappearance of a young woman who could become the latest victim of an elusive serial killer.

The film also stars Lukas Haas, Caitlin Carmichael and Sistine Rose Stallone.

Bruce Willis and Megan Fox Credit: Grindstone Entertainment Group

The film marks the directorial debut of longtime producer Randall Emmett. In a statement to PEOPLE, he says, "I am so fortunate to make my directorial debut with Midnight in the Switchgrass, and to work with such an extraordinary cast and crew. You cannot go wrong when you pair actors such as Megan Fox, Emile Hirsh and Bruce Willis with an exceptional story of crime, deceit and suspense. We can't wait to share it with the world."

Fox and Kelly, 31, met on the set of the film where they got to know each other before dating.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.