Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show PDA After Reportedly Getting Pulled Over by Police

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly haven't been the type to shy away from a little PDA — even after an alleged run-in with the law.

On Tuesday, the actress, 35, was riding on the back of her rocker boyfriend's motorcycle through Sherman Oaks, California when the couple was reportedly pulled over by a LAPD officer because Kelly, 31, wasn't wearing a helmet, according to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources.

Sources told the outlet that Kelly — born Colson Baker — did "not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license," but was "friendly and cooperative" during the stop.

Following the incident, Fox and Kelly were photographed kissing each other on the sidewalk before parting ways.

Reps for Fox and Kelly didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Meghan fox and MGK Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Last month Fox and Kelly also locked lips on the red carpet while attending the 2021 Billboard Music Awards together. Kelly rocked a deconstructed Balmain tuxedo with an unbuttoned, untucked white shirt, flashing his interesting choice to dye his tongue black. Meanwhile, Fox stunned in a Mugler crisscross cutout dress as she posed with Kelly while the two touched tongues.

The two stars' relationship has been going strong since they were first spotted together in May 2020. A source recently told PEOPLE that "Megan is very happy," noting that they "got serious quickly and have a great relationship." They initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The two have even taken the next step in their relationship as Kelly has spent more time with Fox's kids. The Transformers actress shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.