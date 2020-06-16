Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Seen Kissing After Brian Austin Green, Courtney Stodden Step Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first linked last month, prompting Brian Austin Green to confirm he and Fox split late last year

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have publicly taken their relationship to the next level.

The two were seen upping their PDA outside a Los Angeles bar on Monday night. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Fox, 34, and the 30-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Colson Baker, walked out of the bar holding hands and shared a kiss in the car before driving off.

Their bar date came two days after Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green was seen having lunch with Courtney Stodden, though an onlooker told PEOPLE they "were not acting at all like they are together."

Fox and Kelly were first spotted together last month, prompting Green to confirm he and Fox split late last year after 9 years of marriage.

Kelly seemingly confirmed their relationship on Twitter the same day as their date by borrowing a lyric from his latest single "Bloody Valentine."

Fox and Kelly starred together in the song's music video, released shortly after they were first spotted together, with Kelly tweeting that "life imitated art on that one."

The lyric he referenced was "I'm calling you my girlfriend, what the f---," pointing at the possibility the two are officially a couple.

Green first revealed he and Fox had split on an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context."

Green said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Kelly.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."