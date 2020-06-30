Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Cozy Up as They Prepare to Fly Out Together from LAX

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got cozy as they prepared to fly out together from LAX airport in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, the pair were seen hugging while waiting in the security line and holding hands as they prepared to board their plane. Fox was spotted holding two face masks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fox and Kelly were first romantically linked back in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they separated late last year.

Green first revealed on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green that their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Kelly.

Image zoom

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" Green recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Fox, 34, and 30-year-old Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, have been spending more and more time together.

"They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian," the source said of Fox's three kids with Green: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

"The relationship seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids. Megan seems very happy though," the source added.

Image zoom Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

They went public with their relationship on June 15 when they were pictured holding hands and kissing after leaving a bar in Los Angeles. That same day, Kelly tweeted lyrics from his most recent single "Bloody Valentine" that seemingly called Fox his girlfriend.

Fox and Kelly starred together in the song's music video, released shortly after they were first spotted together, with Kelly tweeting that "life imitated art on that one."