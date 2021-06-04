Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed at the California destination on Wednesday

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Wear Mouse Ears and Hold Hands During Trip to Disneyland

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly brought their romance to the "Happiest Place on Earth!"

The Transformers star, 35, and the "Love Race" singer, 31, were seen holding hands throughout their trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday.

Both Fox and Kelly (born Colson Baker) opted to wear comfy-looking sweatsuits for their theme park visit, the actress in white and her rocker boyfriend in blue.

The two also sported a set of mouse ears, a popular pick for guests in the park. While Fox chose to complete her look with a doughnut-themed headband, Kelly wore ears inspired by Jack Skellington's attire in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Their trip to Disney comes days after they had an alleged run-in with the law.

On Tuesday, Fox was riding on the back of Kelly's motorcycle through Sherman Oaks, California, when the couple was reportedly pulled over by a LAPD officer because her beau wasn't wearing a helmet, according to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources.

Sources also told the outlet that Kelly did "not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license," but was "friendly and cooperative" during the stop.

Reps for Fox and Kelly didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fox and Kelly initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. They were were first linked together in May 2020.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

In late May, Kelly sweetly marked the one-year anniversary of the first time Fox said "I love you" to him.

"She said 'I love you' one year ago today," he tweeted on May 25.

The duo have even taken the next step in their relationship as Kelly has spent more time with Fox's kids. The Jennifer's Body actress shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.