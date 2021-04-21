Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going strong nearly a year after first being linked

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands on Night Out Ahead of His Birthday

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his birthday a little early with his girl by his side.

The rapper turns 31 on Thursday, but that didn't stop him from stepping out with girlfriend Megan Fox, 34, a few days early to celebrate. The two were seen holding hands as they grabbed dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah.

The duo were the perfect yin and yang, with Fox wearing an all-black outfit while Kelly turned heads with his white and sparkly silver look. The rapper also showed off the new neck tattoo — a thin red line down the front of his throat — he got this week.

Fox and Kelly have been going strong just ahead of the one-year anniversary since being first spotted out together in May 2020.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

The two have even taken the next step in their relationship as Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has spent more time with Fox's kids. The Transformers actress shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

"Colson is getting to know her kids," said the source. "Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson."

Fox's once-contentious relationship with Green — whom she split from in 2019 after more than nine years of marriage — also appears to be on the mend. She filed for divorce from Green last November.