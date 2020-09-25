Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Celebrate His Album Release with a Night Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first linked as a couple in May

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrated the rapper's latest album release with a night out.

The couple were spotted out in Los Angeles Thursday evening in anticipation of Kelly’s album, Tickets to my Downfall, dropping at midnight.

Fox, 34, donned ripped black jeans, a black leather jacket, cheetah-print heels and a light pink purse for the occasion. Kelly, 30, went white jeans and a sleeveless button-up covered with colorful graffiti art.

Earlier this week, the rapper appeared on The Howard Stern Show to speak about his album and told the host about his relationship with the actress, whom he met on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"

When asked by Stern if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, "Yeah, for sure."

Kelly added the only downside to the relationship was the constant media attention, saying, "My house isn't gated, you know? So that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

The couple were first linked back in May when pictures of them spending time together started circulating, prompting the actress' estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he and the actress had separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Since then, the couple has been more public with their relationship on social media, with Kelly confirming their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July.

"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," he captioned the shot, which showed the pair sticking their tongues out with their arms wrapped around one another.

That same month the couple gave their first interview while on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast where they spoke about their instant connection after meeting on the set of their film.