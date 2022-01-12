Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged and Sealed Union by Drinking 'Each Other's Blood'

Megan Fox said yes!

The Transformers actress, 35, is engaged to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly after over a year of dating. Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

In his own Instagram post, Kelly shared a video of Fox and her emerald and diamond engagement ring, writing in the post, "Yes, in this life and every life" 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨," he added.

In their first joint interview as a couple, she called Kelly her "twin flame" and said that they had an instant connection on set.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And [director Randall Emmett] was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" she recalled in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast.

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn't yet sure what," she continued. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant bond with the musician once they began working together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Since then, the pair's relationship has continued to heat up. "Megan is very happy," a source told PEOPLE in April. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Kelly, born Colson Baker, has also gushed over his now-fiancée in recent months, telling InStyle this July that their love is "real."

"When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life," the rapper said.

"I don't think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that's what we have together," he added.

Fox split from actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons — Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. Green, who is is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius, confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.