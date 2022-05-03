Meg Ryan and David Duchovny play exes who reunite when they become snowed in at an airport, reminiscing about their former relationship

Meg Ryan to Direct and Star in Rom-Com What Happens Later Opposite David Duchovny: 'Here We Go!'

Meg Ryan is revisiting the art of the rom-com.

On Tuesday, the When Harry Met Sally actress, 60, announced that she is directing and starring in a new romantic comedy titled What Happens Later, sharing the screen with Californication and X-Files alum David Duchovny. Ryan shared a poster for the film on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "HERE WE GO!!"

Ryan previously directed and starred in the 2015 coming-of-age period piece Ithaca. In March, Deadline reported that Ryan will direct the upcoming movie adaptation of the novel A Lady's Guide To Selling Out for Netflix.

According to Variety, the project will begin filming in Bentonville, Arkansas, sometime this year with a release date expected for next year. It's based on Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star, and the screenplay is written by Dietz, Ryan and Kirk Lynn.

"It is exciting to have Meg Ryan bring the weight of her experience in the genre to the director's chair and to matchmake her with such a wonderful sparring partner in David Duchovny," Gabrielle Stewart from distributor HanWay Films said in a statement to the outlet. "This is exactly what audiences everywhere are looking for and HanWay is thrilled to be partnering once again with our friends at Bleecker Street."

What Happens Later is about exes Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) who are forced to reunite when they become snowed in at an airport, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The official logline reported by Variety reads: "What if late one snowy night you came face to face with someone from your long ago? Someone who once held your secrets, because once, long ago, that person held your heart."

Speaking about her classic Nora Ephron rom-coms, Ryan told The New York Times Magazine back in 2019 that she was writing something in the genre that she hoped to direct.