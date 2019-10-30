Meg Ryan Steps Out Without Engagement Ring Amid a Report She's Split from John Mellencamp

Are Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp over — again?

Over the weekend, the When Harry Met Sally actress, 57, attended the Governors Awards, where she was seen without her engagement ring from the rocker, 68. On Wednesday, US Weekly reported that she has ended their engagement — the same day she was spotted out again without the ring.

Reps for both did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ryan wore her engagement ring to multiple events since the couple announced their engagement in November 2018.

The pair first began dating in 2011 despite Ryan living in New York City with her daughter Daisy and Mellencamp preferring to stay in his home state of Indiana.

They then called it quits in August 2014 primarily because of the long-distance, and Mellencamp dated Christie Brinkley for a year. Still, there was hope of a reconciliation.

“I loved Meg Ryan,” the rocker told Howard Stern in 2017. “She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody.”

Image zoom Meg Ryan at the Governors Awards Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

In June 2017, the couple were photographed together at the Art Cliff Diner in Martha’s Vineyard. A month later, a source confirmed they had reconciled because “they have a bond.”

Though the two have always been ultra-private about their on and off-again relationship over the past seven years, they were happy to share the good news that they’re engaged in November of last year.

“John and Meg are a great combination,” a source close to the rocker told PEOPLE at the time.

Ryan last talked about Mellencamp in InStyle‘s special 25th anniversary issue, where she said she was happy being engaged and wasn’t necessarily planning on getting married soon.

“Today I’m happy too. Yes, I’m going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace,” Ryan told the outlet.