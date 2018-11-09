Meg Ryan Shows Off Her Engagement Ring One Day After Revealing She's Marrying John Mellencamp

Meg Ryan is showing off some major bling!

The 56-year-old actress wore her diamond engagement ring while stepping out in New York City just one day after she announced she and singer John Mellencamp were engaged.

Ryan looked happy as she took a stroll wearing a black coat and black sunglasses with her blond hair worn down.

An excited Ryan shared the news on her Instagram on Thursday, writing “ENGAGED!” next to a sweet and silly cartoon drawing of the two reaching for each other’s hands. Mellencamp’s even has a guitar to go with his.

The pair first dated for three years before calling it quits in August 2014. They rekindled their romance in May 2017.

Meg Ryan shows off her engagement ring in New York City Frank Lewis/INSTARimages.com

The actress announced the news just hours after photos surfaced of her out and about in New York City on Wednesday wearing an engagement ring. Ryan was seen talking on the phone as she headed to a salon.

The couple has been spotted in public before and even spent Christmas Day together with their two sons from previous relationships. The pair caught a New York Knicks basketball game with her 26-year-old son Jack Quaid from her 10-year marriage to actor Dennis Quaid and his 24-year-old son Hud from his nine-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin.

At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that “distance” had led to the relationship’s demise.