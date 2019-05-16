Meg Ryan Holds Hands with Fiancé John Mellencamp in Rare Public Outing

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp took a rare public outing months after announcing their engagement.

The couple held hands as they walked around the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday, where they both live. Mellencamp, 67, and Ryan, 57, kept it low-key as they took a stroll in the sunny day, with both wearing sunglasses and dark jackets.

The two announced their engagement in Nov. 2018 after rekindling their romance in summer 2017. In a rare interview about their private pairing, Mellencamp opened up about his new fiancée, praising her sense of humor.

“I’m engaged at 67 to a very funny woman,” the “Jack and Diane” singer told NBC’s Today in December. “Funniest woman I’ve ever met.”

Asked why Mellencamp was ready to walk down the aisle again after previous ups and downs in the pair’s relationship, the rocker admitted, “One can well imagine, I’m probably not the easiest guy to get along with. So let’s leave it at that.”

The pair began dating in 2011 after Mellencamp ended his 18-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin, and were together for three years before calling it quits in August 2014. At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that “distance” had led to the relationship’s demise — with Ryan living in New York City with her daughter Daisy, 14 (whom she adopted in 2006), and Mellencamp preferring to stay in his home state of Indiana.

By June 2017, Ryan and Mellencamp had rekindled their romance, with a source then telling PEOPLE at the time, “They have a bond.”

In late 2018, an excited Ryan shared the news of her engagement on Instagram. “ENGAGED!” she wrote on Nov. 8, next to a sweet and silly cartoon drawing of her and Mellencamp reaching for each other’s hands.

Throughout it all, Ryan and Mellencamp have kept their romance mostly private, with a rare public outing here and there — including a Christmas Day 2017 New York Knicks basketball game they caught with her son Jack, 26, and Mellencamp’s son Hud, 24, from his marriage to Irwin.

“John and Meg are a great combination,” a source close to the rocker told PEOPLE in November. Added an entertainment insider: “They relate on many levels. John loves her intellect, personality and sense of humor. Meg is in awe of his talent.”

This will be the second marriage for Ryan, who was married to actor Dennis Quaid for 10 years (and shares a son, Jack), and the fourth for Mellencamp, who has five kids from his three previous marriages.