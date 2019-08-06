Meg Ryan Calls Her Engagement to John Mellencamp a ‘State of Grace’: ‘I’m Happy’

Meg Ryan isn’t rushing down the aisle just yet.

The iconic actress got engaged to musician John Mellencamp in late 2018 after rekindling their romance, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be marrying soon. Ryan, 57, opened up about her engagement for InStyle‘s 25th anniversary special.

“Today I’m happy too. Yes, I’m going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace,” Ryan told the outlet.

Instead of focusing on her relationship, Ryan said she’s prioritizing her children’s happiness. Ryan is mom to blossoming actor Jack Quaid, 27, from her 10-year marriage to Dennis Quaid, and 15-year-old daughter Daisy True Ryan.

“Most of all, what I’m ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I’m awake is my kids’ happiness,” she said. “I just am. I’m either figuring out how to provide for them, figuring out how to say it right, figuring out all those mom things. I want them to be happy.”

This will be the second marriage for Ryan, who was wed to Quaid for 10 years, and the fourth for Mellencamp, 67, who has five kids from his three previous marriages.

The couple began dating in 2011, after Mellencamp ended his 18-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin, despite Ryan living in New York City with her daughter Daisy, whom she adopted in 2006, and Mellencamp preferring to stay in his home state of Indiana.

The two called it quits in August 2014 primarily because of the long-distance and Mellencamp dated Christie Brinkley for a year. Still, there was hope of a reconciliation. “I loved Meg Ryan,” the rocker told Howard Stern in 2017. “She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody.”

In June 2017, the couple were photographed together at the Art Cliff Diner in Martha’s Vineyard. A month later, a source confirmed they had reconciled because “they have a bond.”

Though the two have always been ultra-private about their on and off-again relationship over the past seven years, they were happy to share the good news that they’re engaged in Nov. of last year.

“John and Meg are a great combination,” a source close to the rocker told PEOPLE at the time.

Added an entertainment insider: “They relate on many levels. John loves her intellect, personality and sense of humor. Meg is in awe of his talent.”