Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp Are Engaged! See the Actress' Sweet Surprise Announcement

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are tying the knot!

The 56-year-old actress announced her engagement to her singer boyfriend, 67, after the two rekindled their romance in May 2017. The pair first dated for three years before calling it quits in August 2014.

An excited Ryan shared the news on her Instagram on Thursday, writing “ENGAGED!” next to a sweet and silly cartoon drawing of the two reaching for each other’s hands. Mellencamp’s even has a guitar to go with his.

The actress announced the news just hour after photos surfaced of her out and about in New York City on Wednesday wearing an engagement ring. Ryan was seen talking on the phone as she headed to a salon.

The couple were first spotted together again in the spring of 2017, including an outing at the Art Cliff Diner in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on May 20. They also spent time together in New York City in March.

Since then, the two have been seen out and about a few times and even spent Christmas Day together with their two sons from previous relationships. The pair caught a New York Knicks basketball game with her 25-year-old son Jack Quaid from her 10-year marriage to actor Dennis Quaid and his 23-year-old son Hud from his nine-year marriage to model Elaine Irwin.

The outing was a festive one for the blended family as Hud and Quaid both dressed up in Christmas gear to celebrate the holiday while sitting courtside. Hud opted for a green shirt mimicking an elf’s uniform while Quaid went with a red, white and dark blue Christmas sweater with reindeer print.

At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that “distance” had led to the relationship’s demise.

The pair were spotted together again a few months after their initial breakup, but then Mellencamp went on to date Christie Brinkley for over a year. Brinkley and Mellencamp split last summer.