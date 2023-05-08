Jason Statham Faces an Even Bigger Shark in Wild Trailer for 'Meg 2: The Trench'

Jason Statham has another giant sea creature to deal with.

Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first trailer for Meg 2: The Trench on Monday, giving fans a first look at the sequel to the 2018 original starring Statham, 55, as rescue diver Jonas.

The sequel also stars Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels and Cliff Curtis.

According to an official synopsis, Meg 2 is a "literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more!"

"Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean," the synopsis adds. "Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival."

"Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart and out-swim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time."

Prior to the trailer's release Monday, Warner Bros. shared a short video on Twitter showing the creature preparing to chow down on a small dog sitting on a dock.

The first movie starred Rainn Wilson, Bingbing Li, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Masi Oka and more. In 2018, The Meg made $530 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Director Ben Wheatley told Comicbook.com back in 2021 that his goal with the sequel is "respecting The Meg, and trying to make sure it's a great Meg film" while also putting his own stamp on it.

"It's an opportunity to do action on such an insanely large scale, that it's just unbelievable," said Wheatley at the time. "From doing Free Fire, which was, I thought, was all my Christmases came at once in terms of action, this is just unbelievable. And just doing the storyboards for it, just thinking and going, 'Oh,' it's just ... I feel a heavy responsibility for it, to make sure that it kind of delivers to all the big shark fans out there."

Meg 2: The Trench is in theaters Aug. 4.