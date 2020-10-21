Meet the Parents Reunion! Ben Stiller Recalls 'Sweating' When He First Filmed with Robert De Niro

It's been 20 years since Ben Stiller first appeared alongside Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents – and he still remembers how scared he was.

Stiller and De Niro reunited with costars Blythe Danner and Teri Polo to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film on the Today show Wednesday morning, where Stiller recalled just how nervous he was alongside the acting giant.

"I remember the first day that we shot together," Stiller, 54, said. "I think it was the scene where we meet for the first time at the doorstep. I said something like, 'Oh, this is a nice house' or something, and I kind of looked up at the house, and Bob saw me look up and he like looked behind him like 'What am I looking at?'"

"And he reacted, and I cracked up in his face. Just started laughing," Stiller continued. "And then started sweating because I'm like, 'I can't believe I'm breaking character on the first scene, the first line. He's going to think I'm the worst.' But then there was a moment where he smiled and I then felt, 'OK, it's alright.' But from then on, I never felt any more comfortable actually."

De Niro chimed in about Stiller, putting the actors' fears at ease.

"Ben was great," De Niro, 77, said. "He has a way of reacting with a deadpan expression or whatever."

After the 2000 movie, the cast got together again for two more sequels: 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers. But the story might not be over yet as Stiller and De Niro left the door open for a fourth movie in the franchise.

"I'm game," De Niro said. "There was some talk about it. I think it would be great."

"I'm always open to opportunity to work with these people," Stiller said.