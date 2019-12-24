Meet Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan & Paris — the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Pierce Brosnan’s sons are coming into their own and entering the spotlight — right in time for the Golden Globes!

Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, were named Golden Globe Ambassador’s in November and spoke to PEOPLE about the honor in this week’s issue calling it “a dream come true.”

“The first time I get to go to the Golden Globes is when I’m the ambassador alongside my older brother,” Paris tells PEOPLE. “It’s a big deal for me.”

Dylan says he feels “lucky to be doing this with my brother and having that support,” adding the event “comes with an amount of pressure so it’s great to be there together.”

The two are currently in college with Dylan getting ready to graduate from the USC School of Cinematic Arts this spring. He’s also dedicated to his band Raspberry Blonde as a singer and songwriter, while also working as a model for YSL and Burberry.

Image zoom (From left to right) Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan, Paris Brosnan Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Paris is currently a freshman in college and already walked in fashion shows for some of the biggest brands in the world including Balmain, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren.

While the two are just embarking on their careers, they were introduced to philanthropy at an early age by their parents, including their mother Keely Shaye Brosnan.

“Our mom is great,” says Paris. “Our mother has always been hands-on with everything she does whether it’s Heal the Bay, Save the Whales or getting our dad involved in things. She’s always been the main philanthropist in the family.”

The brothers have chosen FEED to represent as their philanthropic effort at the Golden Globes in January. FEED is a social impact-driven organization founded by Lauren Bush Lauren dedicated to combatting child hunger.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity to be able to represent not only the Hollywood Foreign Press [Association] and excellence in film but to be able to support FEED and their amazing efforts to combat childhood hunger and incentivize parents to keep their kids in school,” says Paris.

While they’re preparing for the awards show next month, Dylan says he looks forward to “hanging out with the family” during the holidays.

“We’ll be at home, having some home cooking, just spending time with the family in Malibu,” he says. “Nothing too fancy.”

Paris agrees, saying “putting the phones away and getting back to the roots and talking” is a quintessential part of a Brosnan family Christmas.

“Loving each other and just being a family and talking about what we’re grateful for,” he says.

The Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. from The Beverly Hilton.