Meet 'Hennifer'! Jennifer Garner Reveals the Name Fans Chose for Her New Baby Chick

Jennifer Garner is a proud momma hen.

After announcing a week ago that she was welcoming seven baby chicks, and that she would take name suggestions for one of them, the actress, 46, returned to social media on Wednesday to declare a winner.

“The votes are in and the answer overwhelmingly clear at this house— please meet our new friend, #Hennifer,” she wrote, along with the hashtags #firsttweet and #smallestchick.

The post also included an adorable video of the baby chicken standing on a welcome sign reading: “Hi! I’m Hennifer, nice to meet you.”

The Alias star, who’s been trying her hand at farming, first shared her baby chicks with the world last week, saying, “We have seven new chicks 🐣 and I have naming rights on ONE of them. Taking all suggestions below!”

Garner co-founded the organic baby food line Once Upon a Farm and recently opened up at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., about how her childhood has influenced the way she feeds her own kids today.

“My mom made all of our food,” Garner said. “I would just be desperate for anything in a package. I was so envious of my friends and their Little Debbie oatmeal cakes and things like that. When we were hungry she would say, ‘Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.’ [Now], you know, you can’t help it. That’s what I do with my kids.”

The 45-year-old, who is a parent to daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, has her own farm in Los Angeles where the family grows most of their food.

“We have chickens but that’s very L.A. so don’t be too impressed,” she said. “We grow tons of fruits and vegetables because here in Los Angeles you can just grow anything. I can’t get over it. I just keep planting things.”

Garner revealed that they even have seven beehives and her children have bee suits they put on to check out the progress of each hive.

“It’s super fun. It’s like a living science experiment,” she said.

Once Upon a Farm‘s mission is to bring baby food that contains no preservatives, concentrates or processed purees to people of all households and incomes—something Garner is extremely passionate about.