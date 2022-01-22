Susan Sarandon Remembers Rocky Horror Costar Meat Loaf After His Death: 'Big Man, Big Voice, Big Heart'

Susan Sarandon starred as Janet Weiss while Meat Loaf portrayed the role of Eddie in the 1975 film adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Susan Sarandon is paying tribute to Meat Loaf by remembering him for the kind man that he was.

Shortly after news of the late musician and actor's death broke, Sarandon, 75, shared a message exclusively with PEOPLE honoring the rock legend. He was 74.

"Big man, big voice, big heart. In my experience, always a gentleman," Sarandon said on Saturday. "Condolences to his family."

Saradon starred opposite Meat Loaf in the 1975 film adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film, based on the musical stage production of the same name, also starred Tim Curry, Barry Bostwick, Richard O'Brien, Patricia Quinn, and Peter Hinwood, among others.

In the film, Sarandon played character Janet Weiss while Meat Loaf portrayed the role of Eddie, who performs the tune "What Ever Happened to Saturday Night? (Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul)."

Meat Loaf's agent Michael Green previously confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," he said.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World. 'Bat Out of Hell' remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time," the statement continued.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," added Green. "We thank you for understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

A cause of death was not immediately made available.

Following news of Meat Loaf's death, a number of his other famous friends also paid tribute to him on social media.

"R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends," wrote Boy George. "He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans," said Cher. "Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day."

In a statement of his own, British actor Stephen Fry remembered Meat Loaf, with whom he performed alongside on Saturday Night Live years ago. "I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century," he tweeted.