Jonathan Bennett and Fiancé Jaymes Vaughan Tease Their Wedding Plans: 'We're Breaking Away from Tradition’

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan are one step closer to their wedding.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at The Knot's Summer 2021 issue, the couple opened up about their untraditional upcoming nuptials.

"We're breaking away from tradition a bit, because what's the point? It's your wedding. You can do whatever you want. There are no rules. We only think there are rules," the Mean Girls actor, 39, said.

The actor revealed how he and Vaughan, 38, were making their wedding their own.

"We're not going to have groomsmen or best men. We're just going to have our best girls and guys in our lives, on each side of us, forming one big wedding party," Bennett said. "The other tradition we're skipping is not seeing each other on our wedding day. He's my best friend. If I don't see him before the wedding, who am I going to talk to? As much as we are fiancés, we're best friends first."

Vaughan added, "We need each other because we know what the other needs. The whole point is to spend so much time together as a family and then leave as an even bigger family."

Vaughan proposed to Bennett by writing him their own love song and getting down on one knee, the couple revealed to PEOPLE in November 2020.

"He wrote me a song! We would always hear songs and think, 'Oh that would be our song if just this part or that part were different,' so as a result, we didn't have a song that was 'ours,'" Bennett told PEOPLE at the time.

Vaughan, a TV host and main anchor of Celebrity Page, was able to gather their families for a "family Christmas card" photo shoot as an excuse to have their loved ones present.

"My sister shouted for me to come outside 'real quick' and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside. Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said, 'We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you,'" Bennett recalled. "That's when I knew was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried."