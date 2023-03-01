Everything to Know About the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie

The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie is based on the 2004 film and 2018 Broadway show of the same name

March 1, 2023
Mean Girls is going from the screen to the stage to the screen again!

Following the success of the 2004 film and 2018 Broadway musical of the same name, Paramount Pictures is making fetch happen for a third time with a film adaptation of the Tony-nominated show.

Plans for the musical movie were first announced in January 2020 by Tina Fey, who wrote both the original film and musical, and the official casting list was unveiled in December 2022.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Fey said in a statement to Playbill at the time. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly."

The original film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried has become a cult classic since it premiered almost two decades ago, with numerous catchphrases and even its own national day.

From the new Plastics to whether any of the original stars will make cameos, here's everything to know about the Mean Girls musical movie.

Who is starring in the Mean Girls musical movie?

Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Renee Rapp, Jaquel Spivey
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Jim Spellman/WireImage, Arturo Holmes/Getty

The main cast for the film was announced in December 2022; Senior Year actress Angourie Rice is set to star as Cady Heron and Sex Lives of College Girls star Renée Rapp will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George.

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice actress behind 2016's Moana, will play Janis, and Jaquel Spivey, from Broadway's A Strange Loop, will play Damian.

Avantika and Bebe Wood are set to play Regina's Plastics cohorts, Karen and Gretchen, while The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels.

In February 2023, Fey announced that she and Tim Meadows would step back into their movie roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Additionally, The Office alumna Jenna Fischer has been cast as Cady's mother (who is not a regular mom, but a cool mom).

Will any of the original Mean Girls stars appear in the movie?

MEAN GIRLS, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, 2004, .
Everett

In addition to Fey and Meadows reprising their respective roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, there have been reports that the original Mean Girls cast, including Lohan, McAdams, Chabert and Seyfried, could appear in the upcoming film.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, Seyfried noted that she and her former costars are "100% into" making a cameo. "It's been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang," she told the publication.

Who is directing the Mean Girls musical movie?

Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne are co-directing the film. The duo has worked together on various projects in the past, including music videos and shows, but Mean Girls will mark their feature directorial debut at a studio, per Broadway Buzz.

Who is the rest of the creative team for the Mean Girls musical movie?

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 14: Actor/writer/show creator Tina Fey speaks onstage during 'Mean Girls' live appearance & creative conversation with Tina Fey on August 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Not only is Fey starring in and writing the movie musical adaptation, but she is also producing the project alongside Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, wrote the original songs for the musical with lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and Kyle Hanagami, well-known for his viral YouTube videos, is choreographing the film.

When does filming begin for the Mean Girls musical movie?

Filming is reportedly slated to begin in New Jersey in March 2023, according to a recent casting call for extras.

When will the Mean Girls musical movie be released?

Renee Rapp in mean girls on broadway. Photo by Joan Marcus
Joan Marcus

Paramount Pictures hasn't announced an official release date yet, but it will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

