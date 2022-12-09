'Mean Girls The Musical' Movie Reveals Cast, Including Angourie Rice and 'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho

Meet the new Mean Girls cast!

On Friday, Paramount unveiled the leads of the upcoming Mean Girls The Musical movie. The film is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway show, which was based on the hit 2004 movie starring Lindsay Lohan.

According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Mare of Easttown and Senior Year actress Angourie Rice will play Cady Heron, who was previously portrayed by Lohan in the film. Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp will be her nemesis Regina George, Rachel McAdams' role in the film. (Rapp, 22, played Regina on Broadway too.)

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice actress behind 2016's Moana, will be Janis, and Jaquel Spivey, from Broadway's A Strange Loop, will play Damian. Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese played those parts in the film.

The movie is headed for a Paramount+ debut, the outlets reported. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are the directors, and Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, who wrote the Broadway show and the 2004 movie, will produce. Fey, 52, will also write this screenplay. Music is by Fey's husband Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Lindsay Lohan, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese in Mean Girls (2004). Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

During a recent Interview magazine conversation, Lohan, 36, and Amanda Seyfried recalled making Mean Girls — and whether a non-musical sequel to their iteration is still possible.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," said Seyfried, 37, to which Lohan said, "That would be really fun."

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls (2004). CBS via Getty Images

Said Seyfried, "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?"

"I don't know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone," said Lohan. Seyfried added, "Yeah. It would just be completely different."

"Anyway, Tina is busy," the Emmy winner continued. "She'll get around to it. Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults." Added Lohan, "Yeah, everyone's still the same. It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."