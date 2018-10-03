Mean Girls Hunk Jonathan Bennett Says There Were 'Fireworks' When He Kissed Rachel McAdams

It’s officially Mean Girls Day — and one of its stars, Jonathan Bennett, is feeling the pressure to ask a very important question.

“I feel like the Times Square ball on October 3rd, because the entire world is like, ‘Ask us what day it is! Ask us what day it is!’ ” Bennett joked on People Now on Tuesday. “And I’m like ‘Fine, I’ll ask you what day it is.’ It’s so much fun being a part of this crazy holiday that all of a sudden became a thing.”

Mean Girls Day celebrates an iconic quote from the hit 2004 movie when Lindsay Lohan delivers a near-perfect line as Cady Heron.

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was,” Lohan narrates in the movie as Bennett’s Aaron Samuels turns around. “It’s October 3rd,” she answers him.

Jonathan Bennett and Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls Paramount/Everett Collection

Since then, superfans of the movie celebrate their favorite characters and quote lines every October 3rd, creating a mini-holiday.

Since co-hosts Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Parsons already had Bennett in the studio, they decided to ask him some burning questions. First up: a game of kiss, marry, kill featuring Tina Fey, Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

“Give everything in my life to Tina Fey, because I owe her my whole world. So marry,” he said of the Mean Girls writer and star before struggling to choose between his costars for the rest. “I would kiss both Rachel and Lindsay. And I have kissed both of them and I have to say, I love you Lindsay, but Rachel McAdams has the best lips in the world you will ever kiss. Everyone’s like, ‘What’s it like to kiss Rachel McAdams?’ I’m like, it’s exactly how you think it’s gonna be. Fireworks happen and unicorns come out, it’s a whole thing!”

Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

But sadly, when it comes to a potential sequel or reunion, Bennett isn’t sure it’ll happen soon, though he’s on board with the fans wanting it.

“I think they should try to make it happen because people love it, but at the same time, there’s something beautiful about just letting it be what it is,” he said. “I’m torn because the fans want more, and we are so grateful to be part of everyone’s life. This has been such an amazing ride.”