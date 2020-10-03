Mean Girls Stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and More Reunite to Promote Voting in Upcoming Election

The cast reunion was shared on Oct. 3, widely recognized as " Mean Girls day" based on one of the film’s iconic lines

More than 16 years after the film premiered, the Mean Girls cast has reunited on a special day — and with a special purpose.

The reunion, moderated by Katie Couric and first teased in a video from Tina Fey, encouraged fans of the film to register to vote as part of the #GoodToVote campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After reaching their goal of 5,000 voter activations, Couric shared the reunion video on Oct. 3 — a day widely recognized as “Mean Girls day” based on one of the comedy film’s much-quoted scenes. The date also marks exactly one month before the upcoming presidential election.

The cast, including Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and more, discussed how they each felt about getting their roles and the impact of the now-iconic 2004 movie.

Lohan revealed that when she was first tapped to play the main character Cady Heron, she actually was more interested in the role of ultimate mean girl Regina George, played by McAdams.

“I really wanted to play Regina, because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, ‘Oh I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty,’ ” Lohan shared, before adding that she eventually did connect with the character of Cady.

“The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady and her sensitivity and just the trapeze of emotions that she goes through and everything that she explores through the character,” she said.

Lohan also noted that she could relate to Cady because she had recently returned to school at the time. “Between the movie I had done before and Mean Girls, I had gone back to regular school and it was a really weird transition for me,” she said. “I was kind of like an outcast so I really related to it.”

Image zoom Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

As for whether Cady ended up with love interest Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Fey said she doesn’t think so.

“I think they’re Facebook friends,” the former Saturday Night Live star said. “I don’t think they ended up together. I wouldn’t want a pair of characters who met in high school to end up together — I hope they lived a little more than that.”

Towards the end of the reunion, Couric asked whether the cast would ever be interested in filming a sequel — something Lohan has already been vocal about in recent months.