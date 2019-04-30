Mean Girls Broadway Stars Reveal Their Favorite Lines from the Original Movie as It Turns 15

Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron
“The limit does not exist!”
I mean DUH. But I love that it has the two-sided meaning: 1) it’s the answer to a math problem Cady solves to win Mathletes, and truly the moment where she comes into her own and really embraces what makes her special and strong. And 2) it refers to the idea that women have truly limitless possibilities for what we can accomplish, together, when we stop tearing one another down and instead focus our energy towards our goals & passions and supporting the goals & passions of our female peers.
Taylor Louderman as Regina George
“Not your fault! Don’t apologize.”
Unnecessary apologies raid many young women’s minds and behaviors these days, whether it’s saying sorry to someone when they bumped into you or being uncomfortable expressing ideas because you feel ugly. If there is one redeeming quality Regina has, it is communicating with confidence. Yes, sometimes disrespectfully, but, spoiler alert…a near death experience helps her find a balance of self-assuredness and kindness.
Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Ian
“At least she has the guts to not pretend to be my friend.”
I love that line. It illustrates exactly why Janis is so pissed at Cady for being a coward.
Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard
“Je m’appelle Sasha Fierce”
Damian tries to name himself Chanel, Fantine, and Lady Gaga in French class, and then introduces himself to Cady as Sasha Fierce.
This line may be from the musical but I love it because it really shows the audience immediately who Damian is. He’s loud, proud, funny, and confident. The French name I chose in high school was Xavier Cartier, so the joke is pretty on brand for me too.
“We should totally just stab Cesar”
I don’t say this in the musical, but it is is my favorite moment and line of the movie! When my Gretchen in the musical has this breakdown it is different, but the same idea, that Gretchen has cracked. I just think Lacey Chabert doing this Cesar monologue in the movie, specifically this line, ispure genius.
And of course…
“It’s so Fetch!”
I love saying this line every night. It is iconic from the movie of course, so getting to say it on stage is so much fun. I just love that Gretchen is so deeply proud of her new word until Regina shuts it down. Though, it takes a lot for Gretchen to really give up on fetch. It’s like her fun little secret word! She will make fetch happen no matter what Regina says…maybe…
Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels
There’s a scene in the musical that deals with autocorrect that I think really captures Aaron’s relationship with social technology. Cady asks him if he got the texts she sent, and he says, “No, I’ll read it right now.” He just doesn’t give much weight to that kind of communication, and I RELATE.
Cheech Manohar as plays Kevin Gnapoor
“Kevin G. and the Power of 3” rap
I remember everyone in middle school trying to learn that rap and getting so excited and embarrassed when they got it right. On top of being stupid hilarious, it’s also legitimately a clever rap. Who knew Tina Fey was a rap god?
The sleeper hit Kevin G. line is when he shows up to the math competition and says, “Excellent, great turn out this year.” When it pans around to the actual three people in the audience, I lose it every time.
Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall
“Aww hell no, I did not leave the South Side for this.”
I feel like it marks the moment where he realizes that without some adult intervention, these kids may just kill each other. After teaching computers at Joliet Penitentiary and surviving a gunshot wound to the butt at Joliet, Mr. Duvall never thought things would get this troubling. But a principal’s gotta do what he’s gotta do.
Jennifer Simard as Ms. Norbury
“Home-schooled. That’s a fun way to steal money from my union.”
T he reason is self-explanatory. This is are perfectly written joke for the musical.
Jennifer Simard as Mrs. George
“I saw it on one of the many fake social media accounts that I have for your safety.”
This is probably my single favorite line to say in the show as the humor is not only perfect but layered. It leaves room for interpretation to the actor. I think if you slightly pause between the words ‘have’ and ‘for’ with the intention on ‘for your safety’ being a lie with a hope to not get caught, you have comedy gold. Comedy science. I love it.