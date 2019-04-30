Mean Girls Broadway Stars Reveal Their Favorite Lines from the Original Movie as It Turns 15

“We should totally just stab Cesar”

I don’t say this in the musical, but it is is my favorite moment and line of the movie! When my Gretchen in the musical has this breakdown it is different, but the same idea, that Gretchen has cracked. I just think Lacey Chabert doing this Cesar monologue in the movie, specifically this line, ispure genius.

And of course…

“It’s so Fetch!”

I love saying this line every night. It is iconic from the movie of course, so getting to say it on stage is so much fun. I just love that Gretchen is so deeply proud of her new word until Regina shuts it down. Though, it takes a lot for Gretchen to really give up on fetch. It’s like her fun little secret word! She will make fetch happen no matter what Regina says…maybe…