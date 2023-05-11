Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Says She's 'Blessed' to 'Honor My Father's Legacy' with 'Fast X' Cameo

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too," Meadow Walker said

Published on May 11, 2023
Meadow Walker, Paul Walker
Photo: Peter White/Getty; Robert Mora/Getty

Meadow Walker is honoring her late father Paul Walker by appearing in the next Fast and Furious movie.

On Thursday morning, Walker, 24, shared a behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming movie's production on Instagram that she wrote was "a preview of my cameo in Fast X."

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," she wrote in a caption to the photo, which shows an image of herself on a monitor used on set.

"Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too," Meadow continued in her caption. "With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Meadow, whose father Paul died from a car crash at 40 in November 2013, had previously starred in the first seven movies in the action franchise. Furious 7, which debuted in 2015, made for his final film appearance and was finished with his brothers Caleb Walker and Cody Walker helping out as body doubles for his character Brian O'Conner.

Meadow thanked Fast X director Louis Leterrier "for your kindness, patience and support" during her participation on the movie, as well as film producer Brandon Birtell, whom she identified as "my dad's best friend."

"Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning," she wrote. "Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you."

"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x," Meadow added.

Meadow previously publicly honored her father's memory on the ninth anniversary of her father's death in November. At the time, she shared a black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram of herself and Paul bowling together.

"9 years without you. I love you so much my angel," Meadow wrote in her caption at the time. On her Instagram Story, she added, "I love you daddy."

Almost 10 years removed from Walker's death, the next movie in the Fast and Furious franchise featured throwback footage of the actor in its trailer as it reframed events from 2011's Fast Five.

The new movie will introduce Jason Momoa as antagonist Dante Reye, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes, who "has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) pay the ultimate price," per a synopsis for the movie.

Fast X is in theaters May 19.

