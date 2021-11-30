Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Remembers Dad on 8-Year Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss You Endlessly'

Eight years after the death of Paul Walker, his daughter Meadow Walker continues to honor his legacy.

The model, 23, shared a sweet photo of herself and her father on Instagram Tuesday. Paul died on November 30, 2013, from a car crash at the age of 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15.

"I love and miss you endlessly," Meadow wrote in the caption. "Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend."

In a second post, Meadow announced a partnership between the Paul Walker Foundation, Giving Tuesday and Toys for Tots.

"To honor my dad's legacy, we hope you'll join us to Do Good. Today, profits from our Limited Edition PWF Yeti Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots 🧸💜💞💓⭐️ Happy Giving Tuesday!" she wrote. "Our Foundation Family plays a crucial role in our mission to #DoGood. Your support allows us to spread goodwill where it's needed most, transforming lives and caring for our planet in the process. From building schools, to advocating for ocean conservancy, to our annual scholarship, affecting positive change is at the heart of everything we do. We love and appreciate you 💜⭐️💓💙."

The Fast and Furious actor's Instagram account also shared a tribute to the late star, writing, "Hard to believe it's been 8 years…As we remember Paul's legacy this #GivingTuesday, we hope you'll join us in honoring his memory by supporting the @PaulWalkerFdn in their efforts to #DoGood for the world through ocean conservation, education and more. Link in bio. #TeamPW."

Paul's Fast costars Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson also posted tributes on Instagram.

Gibson shared footage of himself and Paul, writing, "I couldn't sleep last night and when I finally closed my eyes this morning it was around 7am something was wrestling with my mind and spirit last night and I just realized what I was feeling….. Today 8 years ago we lost our dear brother, one of my best friends and truly someone who had my back…. A man that would stand UP for me as I would stand UP for him at any cost…."

"One of the most sincere and genuine souls to ever have lived on this earth…….. Today around 6:30 pm I got the worst phone call I've ever gotten in my life…… 8 has a particular significance in the Bible that I wanted to share… After Jesus was resurrected, he is said to have made eight appearances, which many people believe isn't a coincidence…. I've felt your spirit and have felt your love and energy all around me over these last 8 years I can hear your unique laughter still in my head and miss your hugs and sense of humor…… That look from across the room that only me and your would understand……."

He continued, "Anyone who was blessed to meet and know Paul would tell you that these stories are all TRUE…. Rest angel rest… We are all forever indebted to you….. Today I am specifically praying for your daughter/my niece @meadowwalker your brothers/ my brothers @codybwalker @caleb_walker_77 your beloved mother and father WALKER QUEEN and WALKER KING!!!"

"Join me in prayer today to cover Paul's family and their mental health and energy…. Send healing energies and vibes guys….. Thank you Jesus for helping us all over the years to get by and keep pushing ahead cause this was a tragedy and heartbreak that almost took us all in this #FastFamily all out…… We miss you everyday P-Dubber….," he added.

Paul's brother, Cody, commented on Gibson's post with, "Today is never easy but talking on the phone for the last two hours made all the difference. ❤️ You brother."

Brewster, 41, shared a photo of Paul inside of a colorful frame, writing, "8 years."

In September, Meadow previously celebrated what would have been her father's 48th birthday on social media with a throwback photo of herself with the actor.

"Happy birthday daddy, I love you," Meadow wrote in the caption.

