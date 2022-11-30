Meadow Walker Remembers Dad Paul Walker 9 Years After His Death: 'I Love You So Much My Angel'

Meadow Walker called late dad Paul Walker "my favorite soul"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 05:39 PM
Meadow Walker, Paul Walker
Photo: Peter White/Getty; Robert Mora/Getty

Meadow Walker is marking nine years since losing dad Paul Walker.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old shared a black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram of herself and Paul bowling together. Paul died on Nov. 30, 2013, from a car crash at the age of 40, just weeks after Meadow turned 15.

"9 years without you. I love you so much my angel," Meadow wrote in the caption. On her Instagram Story, she added, "I love you daddy."

Paul's Fast & Furious costar Jordana Brewster also posted a tribute Wednesday, writing, "A few days after Paul's passing our on set photographer sent me these pictures. They were taken between takes. I love them because they capture Paul's playfulness, openness, joy."

"When he passed 9 years ago I couldn't reconcile why and how someone so full of life could be taken so suddenly," continued Brewster, 42. "The best I can do to honor his legacy is to be present, to love and to do good. To spread the joy as only Paul could."

Meadow commented on the post, "Our angel forever 💙 my favorite soul."

Brewster opened up to PEOPLE about how she grieves her late costar in an interview last year.

"I think when someone passes away that has a huge impact on your life and has had a huge impact, frankly, on so many people's lives," Brewster said of Walker, who played her onscreen husband in the action franchise.

Her grief "goes in waves where it's super visceral at times, and it's like it's unimaginable that that person's not with us anymore," she said.

"It just gets very intense and then sometimes it's less intense," Brewster continued. "But it just comes in waves, regardless of whether it's that person's birthday or not."

