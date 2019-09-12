Meadow Walker, 20, Pays Sweet Tribute to Late Dad Paul Walker on His Birthday: 'Loveliest Soul'

Meadow Walker shared a sweet photo of her and late dad Paul Walker to celebrate what would’ve been his 46th birthday.

The black and white shot, which Meadow, 20, shared on her Instagram on Thursday, shows the two cuddling and smiling wide at the camera when Meadow was a little girl. The daughter of the late star, who is now a model, accompanied the picture with a sweet caption aimed at her late dad.

“happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know,” Meadow wrote.

Walker died in a November 2013 car crash at 40 — just weeks after Meadow turned 15 earlier in the month.

Last August, those in Walker’s inner circle told PEOPLE that he loved surfing and spending time with his daughter Meadow, who was just 15 at the time of his accident.

“He loved being a dad. He was so proud of her,” his brother Cody said.

A year before his death, Meadow, who had spent most of her childhood living with her mother in Hawaii, decided to move to California and live with her dad. During that time, the two grew extremely close.

Walker’s mother, Cheryl, recalled the joy it brought him to participate in Meadow’s daily activities, like a school dance. “He helped Meadow’s date pin on his boutonnière and drove them to the dance and picked them up. It was so sweet,” she said.

Last month, Meadow posted a candid photo of her beloved dad on Instagram, showing the late actor swimming alongside a pig, both looking at each other with big smiles.

“Thinking of you xx,” Meadow, now a model in New York City, captioned the photo.

His former Fast and the Furious costars wrote loving messages in the comments section, including his on-screen wife Jordana Brewster. “I love this picture,” the actress wrote with Meadow responding: “me too! & I love you.”

Actor Tyrese Gibson commented: “Animal and ocean lover! Never seen this pic! So cool!”