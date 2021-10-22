Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Marries at Beachside Wedding Attended by Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan confirmed their relationship in July and a month later revealed they were engaged

Meadow Walker is officially married!

The model and daughter of the late Paul Walker tied the knot to fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, Meadow, 22, shared a black and white video of the intimate ceremony on Instagram, which was attended by her family and close friends, including her father's Fast and Furious costars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.

"We're married !!!!" Meadow wrote in the caption of the video.

Diesel, Meadow's godfather, can be seen standing next to the bride — who wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture dress — in the video while Brewster gave the model a hug.

In the video, Meadow and Thornton-Allan hop into a white car while posing for wedding photographs.

Meadow told Vogue the pandemic "impacted our plans" when it came to planning their nuptials.

"Louis's family wasn't able to attend," she said. "A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

It was Meadow's aunt Paloma who helped the couple plan their wedding.

"She did an incredible job," Meadow told Vogue. "We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal—and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After their wedding ceremony, a beach party ensued with Meadow divulging, "We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand."

"To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky," she told the magazine.

The couple revealed they were engaged in August when Meadow showed off her engagement ring on Instagram in a video of her swimming in the pool.

Meadow could be seen holding up her hand in front of her face, showing off the diamond ring and giggling.

"<3 <3 <3 <3," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Thornton-Allan shared her video on his Instagram Stories and posted a photo of Meadow sitting outside and holding a cigarette with the ring on her finger.

The two confirmed their relationship on Instagram in early July when the actor posted a photo of the two cuddled together on a couch and smiling at each other.