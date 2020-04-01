Maze Runner Cast Has Video Chat Reunion While Social Distancing During Coronavirus: 'We Got This'

Image zoom Kaya Scodelario/Instagram

If there’s anyone that’s used to difficult circumstances, it’s the Maze Runner stars.

On Tuesday, several of the cast members from the science-fiction film series, including Kaya Scodelario (Teresa), Dylan O’Brien (Thomas), Will Poulter (Gally), Ki Hong Lee (Minho), Dexter Draden (Frypan) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Newt) reunited over video chat amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Scodelario, 28, shared a screenshot from the cast reunion on Instagram. In her caption, the actress threw some slight shade at the third film, which debuted in 2018 to less-than favorable reviews.

“We survived the Glade, the Scorch & whatever the third one was about. We got this… 🔫⛏💡😚❤️💯,” the actress wrote.

Based on James Dashner’s novels, the Maze Runner films collectively grossed nearly $950 worldwide. All three films were directed by Wes Ball.

After Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in March 2019, the company revealed at CinemaCon the following month that future Maze Runner films were in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The casts of many iconic films and TV shows have recently reunited via video chat as people across the globe practice social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande shared glimpses of their video reunion with fellow Victorious cast members Leon Thomas III (Andre), Matt Bennett (Robbie), Elizabeth Gillies (Jade), Avan Jogia (Beck), Daniella Monet (Trina), Eric Lange (Mr. Sikowitz) and the show’s creator Dan Schneider.

“This made me happy 😊. 10 years later. Can’t even believe it. 🙏🏼,” Justice wrote on Instagram

Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, who played father-son duo Draco and Lucius Malfoy, also caught up digitally over the weekend while socially distancing in their respective homes.

And Steve Carrell and John Krasinski shared a nostalgic Office reunion when they held a virtual get-together to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary.

