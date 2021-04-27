Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jayma Mays Set to Star in Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted

The three actresses are set to star in the upcoming Disney+ sequel Disenchanted

Disenchanted, Disney's follow-up to the 2007 hit Enchanted, is getting an extra boost of star power.

Adams is set to reprise her role as Giselle with Marsden, Dempsey and Menzel also returning as Prince Edward, Robert and Nancy, respectively.

On Monday, Dempsey told Variety he will have his singing debut in the Disney+ film alongside Adams.

"I will be singing for the first time. I've never ever sung publicly — for a reason," the Grey's Anatomy star joked. "So bear with me."

He continued, "I hope the fans embrace it. But they've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting."

Enchanted was a major success when it debuted in 2007, launching Adams into the A-list a year after her Oscar nomination for Junebug.

"Amy Adams is so amazing in that film, it was a fun project to be a part of," said Dempsey.

The film followed Princess Giselle (Adams) as she was sent away to New York City from her mystical kingdom Andalasia by an evil queen, only to find herself falling for a lawyer, Robert (Dempsey).