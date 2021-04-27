Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jayma Mays Set to Star in Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted
The three actresses are set to star in the upcoming Disney+ sequel Disenchanted
Disenchanted, Disney's follow-up to the 2007 hit Enchanted, is getting an extra boost of star power.
Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Glee's Jayma Mays are set to star in the sequel to the film starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, James Marsden and Susan Sarandon, according to Deadline.
Adams is set to reprise her role as Giselle with Marsden, Dempsey and Menzel also returning as Prince Edward, Robert and Nancy, respectively.
On Monday, Dempsey told Variety he will have his singing debut in the Disney+ film alongside Adams.
"I will be singing for the first time. I've never ever sung publicly — for a reason," the Grey's Anatomy star joked. "So bear with me."
RELATED: Patrick Dempsey Says He'll Be 'Singing for the First Time' in Upcoming Enchanted Sequel with Amy Adams
He continued, "I hope the fans embrace it. But they've set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting."
Enchanted was a major success when it debuted in 2007, launching Adams into the A-list a year after her Oscar nomination for Junebug.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
"Amy Adams is so amazing in that film, it was a fun project to be a part of," said Dempsey.
The film followed Princess Giselle (Adams) as she was sent away to New York City from her mystical kingdom Andalasia by an evil queen, only to find herself falling for a lawyer, Robert (Dempsey).
Enchanted earned a total of three Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category — for "Happy Working Song," "So Close," and "That's How You Know," all from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Adams earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.