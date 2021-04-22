Maya Rudolph also revealed her favorite scene from Bridesmaids ahead of the film's 10-year anniversary next week

Maya Rudolph Says She'd Be 'Down' for Bridesmaids Sequel, Jokes 'It Would Be Called Old Ladies'

Maya Rudolph is all for getting the Bridesmaids gang back together.

In a new interview with with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed her thoughts on a Bridesmaids sequel and reflected on the 2011 comedy ahead of its 10-year anniversary next week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rudolph, 48, said she'd be "down" to participate in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film, and even teased a potential title for the movie.

"I guess it wouldn't be called Bridesmaids — it would be called Old Ladies or something," she joked to the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig Bridesmaids Credit: Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Looking back at her experience on the movie, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that her favorite scene to film was "at the place with the bridal shower with the cookie and the puppies."

Rudolph, who plays bride-to-be Lillian in the iconic comedy, said the cast was at the bridal-shower location for "like a week," where they could play with the puppies.

"And having puppies for a week that are not yours is really fun. I remember that just being sort of a place of goofiness," she said.

Rudolph also revealed that there was a "stripper scene," taking place in Las Vegas, that never made it to the final cut of the movie.

"But we prepared for the movie by going to a male stripper club, which I had never been to and haven't been to since," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Which of Melissa McCarthy's Own Movies Is Her Favorite? (Spoiler: It's Not Bridesmaids!)

"But that was pretty delightful. What great character research. 'Character research,' " she teased. "I will never forget it for as long as I live."

Over the last decade, fans have been clamoring for a Bridesmaids sequel. But past comments from the cast and crew have all but shut down the possibility.

"It's really up to Kristen, but also, sequels are dangerous," original director Paul Feig said at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. "People always say they want a sequel to Bridesmaids but the whole reason that movie worked was [Kristen's character] is a mess and she learned how to repair her life, so you can't do a sequel and she's a mess and has to repair her life again."