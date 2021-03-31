A Family Tries to Save World from a Robot Apocalypse in Trailer for Netflix's The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Netflix's latest animated movie is a comedy of epic proportions!

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Michael Rianda (Gravity Falls) writes, directs and stars in an animated film about a dysfunctional family out to save the world from a "robot apocalypse."

Rianda tells PEOPLE the movie has been his "lifelong dream" as its premise—of a family trying to get along—is close to his heart.

"This is a really personal movie for me," he says. "I based the Mitchells on my own crazy dysfunctional family that I love more than anything. And even though it's about a very fake robot apocalypse, I hope the themes of what it takes to work together as a family and going through crisis together are things that anyone can relate to."

The movie stars Broad City's Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, a creative outsider whose plans to attend film school are upended when an AI within a cell phone named PAL (Olivia Colman) takes over the world and her father Rick (Danny McBride) decides their family should try to stop it.

The cast also includes Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Blake Griffin and Doug the Pug.

"If this movie can bring families together, that would be our dream come true," says Rianda. "If we can make parents really see their kids more, or have kids appreciate their parents more, or realize that it's hard work to be a good family—but there's nothing more worth fighting for."

Rianda also gushed about his star-studded cast, saying Jacobson "absolutely crushed" the role of Katie, while admiring McBride's "killer improv" and "big heart," and adding Rudolph was "blindingly talented."

As for Colman, he says he couldn't believe the Oscar winner agreed to star in the film.

"She was just nominated for an Oscar when we went out to her, and I was hoping for her that she would win, but for us hoping that she'd lose because it was like...if she wins the Oscar, no way she's going to be playing a freaking cellphone in this!" says Rianda. "But she won and she said yes, which is incredible!"