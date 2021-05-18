Maya Rudolph will star in the Disney+ sequel alongside Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

Maya Rudolph Cast as Villain in Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted: 'I'll See You in Andalasia'

It looks like a new foe is heading to Andalasia!

On Monday, Disney+ announced the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel Disenchanted began production, and Maya Rudolph will be playing a villain in the fairytale musical.

In a photo tweeted from Walt Disney Studios, Amy Adams and Enchanted director Adam Shankman posed on the set of the new film.

"Good morning! Amy Adams and @adammshankman here taking over @DisneyStudios for a bit," the caption reads. "Wanted to get a few friends together to tell the story of what 'ever after' looks like…"

Soon after, Patrick Dempsey, who is reprising his role as Robert Philips, joined in on the fun tweeting, "Here I come! I'll pick up James and @idinamenzel too. Anyone else?"

Rudolph, who is set to play Giselle's new foe Malvina, responded to Dempsey saying, "What's a good fairy tale without a great villain? I'll see you in Andalasia my pretties...."

Shankman, who directed Enchanted, is helming the film, with returning songwriters Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz writing new music.

"Working again with Disney has been like coming home," Shankman said in a statement. "With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen's mind blowing new score, and Barry and Disney's support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world."

Disenchanted picks up 15 years after the first film, following Giselle (Adams), her lawyer husband Robert (Dempsey) and Robert's daughter Morgan (played by newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino) as they relocate to the suburb of Monroeville.