Image zoom Luc Coffait/NYLON

Maya Hawke is doing her best to handle the self-imposed quarantine that comes with the coronavirus.

The Stranger Things star, 21, appears on the cover of NYLON‘s April issue in which she opened up about dealing with the effects of the pandemic — namely, how the virus may affect the world at large once life can return to a semblance of normality.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation,” Hawke, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, said. “They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics.”

Hawke continued, “We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead, we’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president and it’s just really irritating. They really f—ed us.”

Image zoom Maya Hawke Luc Coffait/NYLON

Image zoom Maya Hawke Luc Coffait/NYLON

“I’m in mourning for my life,” Hawke said, quoting Anton Chekhov. “That’s a joke. I’m fine. I’m very fortunate. But totally depressed and confused.”

In July, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actress spoke to WSJ. Magazine about having famous movie stars as parents saying she’s close to both of them.

“I’m always running decisions by them,” she told the publication. “They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business.”

RELATED: Ethan Hawke Has a Sweet Jam Session with Daughter Maya While Social Distancing with Family

She continued, “I think that’s the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things. Hopefully, it’ll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make.”

While self-quarantining with her family, the young actress has also made time to make more music. She shared a sweet video of herself, her father and her younger siblings playing music together — Levon, 18, with whom Ethan shares with Thurman; as well as the actor’s younger children Clementine, 12, and Indiana, 9, whom he shares with his wife Ryan Shawhughes.

“To Live is to fly,” Maya wrote in the caption.