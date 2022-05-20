Maya Hawke Is Joining Mom Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson in Cast of The Kill Room

The movie also serves as an onscreen reunion for Maya Hawke's mom Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, who starred together in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); Maya Hawke attends the 'Mainstream' premiere during the 77th Venice Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on September 5, 2020 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images); Samual L. Jackson attends "Mr. Brainwash" Solo Exhibit Launch at Taglialatella Galleries on July 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Maya Hawke is getting in some quality family time with her next role.

Written by Jonathan Jacobson and directed by Nicol Paone, the movie also stars Joe Manganiello, Debi Mazar and Larry Pine.

In The Kill Room, Thurman plays an art dealer who gets involved in a money-laundering scheme with a hitman named Reggie (Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson). Details of Hawke's role are unclear.

Although this marks Hawke's first time appearing onscreen with her mother, Quentin Tarantino expressed interest in casting her as the daughter of Thurman's character in a potential Kill Bill: Vol. 3 during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

MAYA HAWKE AND UMA THURMAN Credit: BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF/GETTY

"I think it's just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace," he explained last year. "And then that peace is shattered."

"And now the Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma and cast her daughter Maya in the thing would be f— exciting," Tarantino added.

Hawke had a cameo in Tarantino's star-studded 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, playing Manson girl Linda Kasabian.

MAYA AND ETHAN HAWKE Credit: WILLIAM GREEY/SHOWTIME

She previously starred with father Ethan Hawke in Showtime's 2020 western miniseries The Good Lord Bird, a collaboration she told PEOPLE "we've been thinking about forever." They have also been cast together in the upcoming Beatles-inspired comedy Revolver.

The Little Women actress said that she and her dad, 51, are "always working together in one way or another," adding: "Whether it's me calling him being like, 'How do I do this? I need help.' Or him helping me with audition tapes. There's a real network of communication there. I really see him as my teacher more than almost anything else."

She also explained that she's aware her famous parents names gave her a competitive edge while getting started in the industry.

