Maya Hawke on the 'Biggest Advantage' of Having Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke as Parents

Maya Hawke is opening up about her relationship with her famous parents.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the actress and daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke revealed that she’s close with both her mom and her dad.

“I’m always running decisions by them,” she told the outlet. “They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business.”

“I think that’s the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things,” Hawke, 21, continued. “Hopefully it’ll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make.”

The actress — who had breakout roles this year in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the third season of the Netflix series Stranger Things — also told the outlet that her newfound success has allowed her more freedom and independence from her parents.

“I have more money, so I don’t have to ask my parents for it anymore. That’s amazing,” she told the outlet, before clarifying, “Let’s put it this way: I have a lot more independence and freedom.”

Image zoom Ethan Hawke; Maya Hawke; Uma Thurman Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

“I really think that nothing improves your relationships more than independence,” she continued. “The less you need from anyone, the more you can really see them and get along and love each other. And so, that’s been the biggest change probably—is that freedom creates possibilities.”

RELATED: Maya Hawke Says She Celebrated Her 21st Birthday with Mom Uma Thurman and a ‘Homey’ Dinner

On Monday, the actress said she celebrated her recent birthday with mom Thurman, 49.

“My mom cooked. She made delicious fresh corn, we had lamb chops,” the actress said. “She doesn’t eat meat, but we did. [We had] some broccoli, a big fresh salad with my grandmother’s secret dressing. It was all very homey.”

Hawke was also joined by her friends and the group “went on a long walk and swam in a stream,” adding, “It was the same birthday party since I was like 4 years old.”

Image zoom Maya Hawke with Ethan Hawke Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Image zoom Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the actress stars as a ’60s flower child who gets mixed up with the Manson Family. During a recent interview, Hawke revealed her famous father, 48, actually helped her land the role in the film.

“I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents, and I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere of the film.

RELATED: Maya Hawke Reveals Dad Ethan Hawke Helped Her Land Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

“We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback,” she continued, adding the callback process “was unlike anything I’ve ever been through … except for maybe audition for drama school.”

Detailing the all-day process, Maya said that “we worked on the scene in many different ways and in many different combinations of people.”

“Eventually he found a group of people who were doing the scene in a way that he liked. And then everyone went home and people got the call,” she explained.

Image zoom Maya Hawke Kevin Winter/Getty

Hawke previously revealed that she had been “excited” to work with Tarantino, a director her mother has worked with numerous times in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

“I’ve never been on a set where every single person who was there was equally as excited to be there as the actors and the director and everyone were,” she told PEOPLE at the movie’s L.A. premiere.

“He’s been working with the same people for so long and he’s executed such amazing work. Everyone has a tremendous amount of faith in him and in the projects, and it gives an amazing collaborative feeling on set,” she added.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now in theaters.