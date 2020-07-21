Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge Spotted Together in the Hamptons

Tom Sturridge previously dated Sienna Miller, who he shares an 8 year old daughter with

Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge were spotted out and about together in the Hamptons on Tuesday. TheStranger Things actress, 22, and the English actor, 34, seemed to be making a beach trip as they walked side-by-side, with Sturridge talking on the phone while Hawke carried a tote and a pair of shoes.

Wearing a salmon-colored bathing suit, Sturridge also held onto a green and white cooler while wearing a plain black t-shirt, topped off with a navy blue baseball cap.

Hawke — who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke — walked barefoot in a simple black coverup over a white bathing suit.

The sighting of the duo comes about after Sturridge was seen stepping out with his ex, Sienna Miller, in New York back at the end of June.

The pair have remained close after their split while co-parenting their daughter Marlowe, 8.

Back in 2017, Miller told Harper’s Bazaar in the magazine’s April issue that she and Sturridge "still love each other" despite their separation.

"I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it’s not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person," Miller shared.

The American Sniper actress also told the publication that after she and Sturridge split in July 2015, they’ve still gone on vacation as a family and have spent the night at each other’s homes to be near their daughter.

“It’s great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends,” Miller explained. "He’s definitely my best friend in the entire world."

A month later, Miller told Allure magazine for its May cover story that she and Sturridge make their relationship work through routine and a common goal of prioritizing their child.