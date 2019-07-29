Maya Hawke Says She Celebrated Her 21st Birthday with Mom Uma Thurman and a ‘Homey’ Dinner

Maya Hawke‘s 21st birthday was a “homey” affair.

The Stranger Things star turned 21 on July 8 and shared the details of her close-knit celebrations while on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday.

“Maybe it’s just growing up in the city or maybe it’s everywhere, but once it’s legal it’s not as interesting,” she said of being able to legally drink alcohol.

As for how she spent her special day, Maya, whose parents are Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, said it was a “super calm and quiet” celebration at home.

“My mom cooked. She made delicious fresh corn, we had lamb chops,” the actress said. “She doesn’t eat meat, but we did. [We had] some broccoli, a big fresh salad with my grandmother’s secret dressing. It was all very homey.”

Maya was also joined by her friends and the group “went on a long walk and swam in a stream,” adding, “It was the same birthday party since I was like 4 years old.”

The actress also stars in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a drifting ’60s flower child who gets mixed up with the Manson Family.

Maya revealed her famous father actually helped her land the role in the film.

“I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents, and I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the L.A. premiere of the film.

“We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback,” she continued, adding the callback process “was unlike anything I’ve ever been through … except for maybe audition for drama school.”

Detailing the all-day process, Maya said that “we worked on the scene in many different ways and in many different combinations of people.”

“Eventually he found a group of people who were doing the scene in a way that he liked. And then everyone went home and people got the call,” she explained.

Maya previously revealed that she had been “excited” to work with Tarantino, a director her mother has worked with numerous times in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

“I’ve never been on a set where every single person who was there was equally as excited to be there as the actors and the director and everyone were,” Maya told PEOPLE at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

“He’s been working with the same people for so long and he’s executed such amazing work. Everyone has a tremendous amount of faith in him and in the projects, and it gives an amazing collaborative feeling on set,” she added.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now in theaters.