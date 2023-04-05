The X franchise is getting a third installment.

Titled MaXXXine, the movie will take place after the events of 2022's X and will follow Mia Goth's Maxine as the sole survivor of the farmhouse massacre that took place in the original film.

X was released in March 2022 and quickly received rave reviews for its homages to twentieth-century slasher films, including 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as well as the performances of Goth, Brittany Snow, and Jenna Ortega.

During the film's premiere at South by Southwest in 2022, the cast and filmmakers made the surprise announcement that a prequel, titled Pearl, had already been filmed. The movie, which serves as the origin story of X's killer Pearl (also played by Goth), was released later that year, receiving rave reviews yet again.

At Pearl's world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, the filmmakers announced that a third film was in the works, and in April 2023 the star-studded cast list was announced.

From the film's plot to the official cast list, here's everything to know about MaXXXine.

Who is in the MaXXXine cast?

Noam Galai/Getty, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Karwai Tang/WireImage

In addition to Goth, who reprises her role as Maxine from X, the film will also star Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.

Though character details are being kept under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter reports that "Esposito plays an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors while Debicki is a film director. Monaghan and Canavale are LAPD detectives while Bacon is a private detective."

When will MaXXXine be set?

A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

While Pearl and X took place in Texas in 1918 and 1979, respectively, MaXXXine will be set in 1980s Los Angeles.

What is MaXXXine about?

According to the official logline for the film, MaXXXine "follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980's Los Angeles." THR adds that "it will deal with the dangerous world of underground filmmaking."

"It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three," Goth told Variety of the upcoming film. "It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

Who is directing MaXXXine?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ti West (pictured right), who directed, wrote and produced X and Pearl, will return for the third film, once again serving triple duty. In addition to writing and directing the film, West will be joined by Goth, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss as producers.

When does MaXXXine begin filming?

According to THR, filming for MaXXXine will begin in late April in Los Angeles. Filming for X and Pearl previously took place in New Zealand as the movies were filmed back-to-back.

When will MaXXXine be released?

A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

The third film doesn't currently have a release date. However, since filming begins in April, a release date likely won't be until early 2024.

Will there be a fourth X movie?

Since MaXXXine has been promoted as the "final film" in the X trilogy, it doesn't seem likely that there will be a fourth movie. However, given the success of the previous films, it's possible that the filmmakers could create a brand-new franchise in the world of X.