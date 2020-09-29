The mother-daughter duo enjoyed some bonding time together while roller skating in an empty parking lot

Maude Apatow Shares Sweet Video of Roller Skating with Mom Leslie Mann: 'My Mom Is a Lot Better'

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow are as thick as thieves!

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed some bonding time while roller skating, which Apatow, 22, shared in a video on Instagram Tuesday.

In the video, Mann, 48, and Apatow roller skate in an empty parking lot to ″Dreams″ by Fleetwood Mac.

″My mom is a lot better at roller skating than I am," the young actress wrote in the caption.

On Monday, Mann shared a similar video of herself and her daughter skating with the added company of her husband, director Judd Apatow.

The filmmaker hilarious twirled around on foot while his wife and daughter glided around him on their roller skates.

″Maudie and me🌈and judd,″ Mann wrote in the caption.

Mann and Judd also share 15-year-old daughter Iris. In May 2018, the This Is 40 actress partnered up with Maude in a joint interview with PEOPLE where they opened up about their bond.

Mann said at the time she tries to teach her daughters to ″always be nice on the inside so your outside can be really pretty.″

″I have this friend who was the most beautiful girl I knew in school and over the years every time I see her, she’s morphing into someone different,″ Mann said. ″Someone might look beautiful when they’re younger, but if over the years they’re not a very nice person, that comes out on their face. I guess that’s not a nice thing to say, they’re still beautiful girls, but what’s inside comes out on your face. So you better check what’s inside.″

Maude added she'd learned to have ″a good sense of humor″ from her famous mother.